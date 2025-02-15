Oxnard man arrested for firearm possession at traffic stop early Saturday

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Oxnard man for possessing a firearm after an outstanding warrant at a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

OPD officers found a loaded handgun and promptly arrested the man on multiple firearm violations after stopping his Ford for vehicle code violations at Juanita Ave. and Copper Road.

Anonymous crime tips can be submitted to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers via their website or phone.