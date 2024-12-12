Operation “Shoplift with a Cop” results in the arrests of over 20 shoplifters

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County Police are on alert this holiday season for shoppers with not so jolly intentions.

This past weekend whilst hosting their annual "Shop with a Cop" with local families, Ventura Police were conducting Operation: Shoplift with a Cop. The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force's blitz operation took place at Pacific View Mall at various retail stores.

The Task Force partnered with various teams including Target, JCPenny, and Macy's to arrest 21 adults and 16 juveniles on theft charges. Reportedly, the operation recovered nearly $2,000 in stolen property, the seizure of burglary tools, and various narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The 16 juveniles were left unnamed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The charged adults included 11 individuals from Ventura, 6 from Oxnard, 2 from Santa Paula, 1 from Ojai, and 1 from Camarillo - ages ranging from 18 to 53.

Those with information regarding organized retail theft, vehicle/vehicle parts theft or cargo theft are encouraged to call the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force’s recorded line at (805) 383-8703 or by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (800) 222-TIPS (8477).