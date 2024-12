OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department helped a shooting victim to the hospital after a gunshot wound hit his torso before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The 22-year-old underwent emergency surgery at a trauma center after being shot near the 100 block of Fortuna Drive, according to the OPD.

Those with more information on the case or other similar criminal activity are asked to contact the OPD via phone.