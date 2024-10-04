Santa Barbara City College locked down due to attempted stabbing; one person arrested

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an assault with scissors outside the campus library detailed officials with the community college.

According to the Santa Barbara Police, two people who knew each other were involved in an isolated altercation and one of the people was seen holding scissors.

One person involved was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon and misdemeanor Witness Dissuasion shared the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release about Friday's incident.

The campus lockdown was in place for 15 minutes and lifted at 3:27 p.m. as police made their arrest per campus officials.