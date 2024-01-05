Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum broken into for second time in a month

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – For the second time in less than a month, thieves have broken into the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.

The first break-in occurred on Dec. 8 when someone pried open a window to gain access into the building during the middle of the night.

Most recently, just over two weeks later on Dec. 23, a second break-in occurred where someone came through the museum roof to enter the building.

During the first crime, the thief or thieves stole a laptop, tablet, card reader, camera, batteries, stamps, as well as donations, membership checks and a scrapbook.

In the second break-in, the only objects taken appear to be only a small amount of money and a laptop.

Having endured two break-ins has frustrated and upset those who work and volunteer with the non-profit organization.

"We all felt very shocked and violated that, you know, someone had come and rummaged through our things," said Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Curator Shelley Klein last month.

Klein said the Historical Society is now in the process of fundraising enough money to purchase security cameras so if another break-in takes place, they might be able to see who is committing the crime.