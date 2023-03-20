Two guns, six juveniles and possible stolen items are all part of a Santa Barbara police stop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A witness seeing a gun in the hands of a juvenile outside of Macy's in Santa Barbara started a large police response.

Eventually a vehicle was spotted, stopped and those inside were held at gunpoint.

One was in the trunk area of a Honda hatchback.

Inside two replica weapons were found, resembling black handguns.

Several articles of clothing were recovered with store tags. That was collected as eviidence.

Police say they received a 911 call about someone displaying or brandishing a gun in the La Cumbre Plaza parking lot. The vehicle with the suspect and others was spotted nearby, leaving and going west on State Street.

Multiple units stopped the vehicle, and officers ordered those inside to surrender.

The vehicles was searched and that's when the guns and clothing goods were discovered.

Those involved were brought to the police station to sort out what crimes were committed relating to the guns and possibly theft from the store.

Their parents were also notified.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)