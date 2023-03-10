Skip to Content
Judge denies new trial and acquittal for Paul Flores in Kristin Smart Murder Case

Chloe Jones/SLO Tribune

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has denied the Paul Flores defense team's motion for a new trial and acquittal in the Kristin Smart Murder Case.

Flores appeared in a Monterey County courtroom on Friday for his sentencing, after a jury found him guilty in October of 2022 for the first-degree-murder of 19-year-old Kristin Smart following her disappearance from Cal Poly in 1996.

The judge denied an appeal on Friday that was put forth by Flores' defense attorney, Robert Sanger, on Feb. 28. for a new trial and an acquittal.

Flores' sentencing will be announced after 1:00 p.m. Friday, stay tuned for updates.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was charged as an accessory in this case, but he was acquitted in a separate jury trial.

