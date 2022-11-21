Paul Flores motions to delay December sentencing hearing

SALINAS, Calif.– Paul Flores, the man found guilty of the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, motions to delay the Dec. 9 sentencing hearing to a later date.

A judge will hear and rule on Flores' motion to move his sentencing date on Friday in a Salinas courtroom, according to Monterey County Superior Court filing.

Over 26 years later, the Central Coast community followed the three-month trial that held juror dismissals and faced multiple delays before the two juries handed down the verdicts.

Flores was found guilty last month of the murder. Flores remains the last person to see Kristin Smart alive after attending the same off-campus party. Both were Cal Poly students.

Flores stood trial simultaneously alongside his father Ruben Flores who stood accused of being an accessory to the crime and assisting Paul Flores in the disposal of Smart's body. Ruben Flores was found not guilty.

Flores currently faces 25 years to life in prison.