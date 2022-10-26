Police seek community assistance for information on Paso Robles CVS armed robbery

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Officers responded to an armed robbery call at a CVS store on Niblick Road around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to Paso Robles Police.

Police said described the robber as a man dressed in all black, wearing a black ski mask.

The robber entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier, threatening them with flashing a knife, according to police.

Officers said the robber took a "small amount of money" from the register, and fled to the back of the store.

Paso Robles Police said officers arrived within one minute of the 911 call to start escorting customers and employees from the store. They were told that the robber could still be in the store.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department K9 unit responded to help search the store, but the robber was not found.

Police said that further investigation showed that the robber fled out of a back exit door before law enforcement arrived.

The Paso Robles Police Department said this investigation is ongoing, and encourage anyone with information to call the department at 805-237-6464.

You can also contact the department anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP, or online here: www.sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com