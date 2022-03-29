Parole denied for convicted murderer in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced Tuesday that convicted murderer Michael Anthony Morgan, 61, was denied parole for 10 years by the Board of Parole Hearings.

The board denied Morgan's parole "based on his refusal to take responsibility for the crime and his poor behavior while in state prison," according to Dow.

Morgan murdered a 36-year-old woman named Angelina Marie Roe in May of 1999, according to the DA's Office.

Dow said that Roe's body was discovered by construction workers in a 45 foot deep construction site in Atascadero where Morgan placed the body, hoping the murder would not be discovered.

In March of 2000, Morgan was convicted of first-degree murder after he admitted to beating, binding, and strangling Angelina to death, according to the DA's Office.

The DA's Office said that at the parole hearing, Morgan decidedly changed his story – claiming that a co-defendant had committed the murder, not him.

Several members of Angelina Marie Roe’s family attended the parole hearing by video and strongly objected to Morgan’s parole.

SLO County Deputy District Attorney Linda Dunn voiced a forceful objection at the hearing to the release of Morgan, based on the vicious nature of the crime and imminent danger to the community should he be released.

"The impact of this horrific murder on Angelina Roe's loved ones will never be erased,” said Dow. "We are grateful for the Board of Parole Hearings decision to deny this murderer's request for parole. Our hearts are with each of the family members who are still mourning Angelina's death."

For questions, contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805-781-5819.