Residents concerned about recent rash of thefts in distinct Nipomo neighborhood

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Neighbors in a distinct NIpomo neighborhood are expressing concerns about a recent rash of crime that has taken place over the past few weeks.

"A string of petty thefts. Boxes stolen, cars broken into and it's happening a lot more frequent than I would like," said Andrew Naus. "People wandering in and out of our little carports here and it's kind of making everyone a little uncomfortable and uneasy."

The crimes bely the picturesque neighborhood, which includes the small streets of Adina Way and Margie Place.

Located along Division Street and S. Frontage Road, the pastel townhouses are referred by some as "the doll houses."

Recently however, the neighborhood, according to Naus, has seen an uptick in criminal activity.

"Right there on the corner, a truck had about a 200 pound generator on the back that was just lifted right out it by a couple of guys in broad daylight," said Naus, pointing to a spot near the Adina and Margie intersection. "We had a gal walking her dog all through the courtyard looking at stuff and picking through people's trash cans and then stole about $300 worth of clothes that was delivered to our back neighbors right off the doorstep."

Naus, who works for a local security company, added a car was broken into and a purse was stolen during the early morning hours recently. Broken glass at the crime scene can still be seen in the driveway.

"It's very concerning," said Naus. "A lot of these houses have families and kids and they're playing. A lot of people are walking by and kind of nosing around and casing a lot of the houses to see who's got what."

Other residents also say they are growing increasingly worried about is happening in the area.

"I'm extremely concerned," said Tim Maddox, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years. "I've had people try to kick into my front door already. I've had my car broken into. I've put up cameras. I've had a lot of strange people come to my front door. Even in the middle of night, there's people trying to break into cars. I've tried to stop a few of them, but it happens way too fast. It's a big concern."

In an effort to help combat the crime, Naus has scheduled a meeting at the neighborhood park, where he is hoping residents will come out and share ideas on how to address the issue.

"To kind of brainstorm ideas and get stuff together about what we can do to kind of make our area a lot safer and how we can work together," said Naus. "We need to figure something out to together collectively as a small little neighborhood like we are to come up with a conclusion."

Naus said the meeting will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.