Lompoc family seek justice almost a year since his death, police ask for community’s help

LOMPOC, Calif. – It's been 9 months since 28-year-old Alfredo Vargas was shot and killed in Lompoc. Family members are seeking for justice.

Vargas' mother, Rosa Villa said his son was a good man and was never into trouble. Villa said police told her his son could've been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As for the Lompoc Police Department, officers say the case is still under investigation.

Right now, detectives are working on finding any leads on who shot and killed Alfredo Vargas.

Back in April of 2021, at around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, near North N St.

Upon arrival, a 28-year-old Alfredo Vargas was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Lompoc Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.