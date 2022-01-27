Carpinteria crime stats show a rise in DUI arrests for 2021

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The crime statistics for 2021 in Carpinteria show a rise in DUI crimes.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department serves as the police department in the city.

Lt. Butch Arnoldi said, in 2020 there were 17 drivers booked for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In 2021 the number jumped to 66 drivers.

The accident rate was down and overall there were only two injury collisions for the year.

He also said even with the on going reports of catalytic converter and mail thefts in the city overall thefts have gone down.

Contacts with the homeless last year compared to a year earlier were up from 475 to 505.