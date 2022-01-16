Santa Maria Police investigate second Sunday shooting

SANTA MARIA, CalifS.-Santa Maria Police confirmed they are investigating a late night shooting.

Santa Maria Fire tweeted a message asking people to avoid the 400 block of N. Miller.

That is where a shooting victim with serious injuries was found.

The tweet said the victim is being flown to Cottage Hospital via Cal Star.

This was the second shooting in the city on Sunday.

The first happened after 3 a.m.

The early morning victim turned up at Marian hospital with a leg wound.

Officers are still working to locate that crime scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Maria Police.

Check back for more information.