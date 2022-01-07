No charges filed in Orcutt sexual assault case

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office sent a sexual assault case filed in December back to law enforcement for further investigation.

The DA's office said it declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence.

As previously reported, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested Faustino Urrutia, age 56, in December on suspicion of multiple felony sexual assaults following a months-long investigation.

Throughout the investigation leading to Urrutia's arrest, deputies identified several victims who said they were lured to his home in Orcutt as potential house cleaners.

The sheriff's office said any victims or anyone who may have information about potential survivors is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Detective’s Bureau in Santa Maria at 805-934-6170. The office also said resources are available for those who may be reluctant to come forward.