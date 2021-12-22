SLO County DA warns of new scam targeting delivery drivers

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow issued a warning Wednesday about a new scam targeting delivery drivers.

Recently in the Morro Bay area, a scammer called a Doordash driver claiming he was with "Doordash IT" - Information Technology.

The scammer said there was an issue and they needed the driver's login details and banking information.

Fortunately, the driver caught on and kept the scammer on the phone long enough to change his passwords, talk to his bank and lock the scammer out of his accounts so he didn't lose any money.

But a bank teller told the driver he was the fifth person to come in that day with this same story.

Dow is reminding delivery drivers to never give out login and password information over the phone.

A legitimate delivery service company will already have your information, Dow said.