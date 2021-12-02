Santa Barbara police warn of rising car theft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police is warning of rising in car thefts on Thursday.

For the past couple of months, the police department received numerous reports of car burglaries happening in the city.

Police say the thefts happen mostly in recreational areas, the municipal golf course, city parks, beach fronts and other parking lots throughout Santa Barbara City.

Investigators have received information about this network of criminals and they say the suspects are highly sophisticated with their use of look-outs to observe future victims' actions and waiting for the victim to leave their car before breaking in.

Victims have reported placing valuable items in the back of their trunk, believing it to be safe, but the suspects used burglary tools to discreetly break into the trunk before removing credit/debit cards and leaving wallets and purses behind.

The victims say they are unaware of the crime having occurred until trying to use their cards to find them missing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.