San Luis Obispo police investigating homicide, suspect in custody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide after a man's body was found near the San Luis Obispo Creek.

According to SLOPD, the body of a 64-year-old man was found Saturday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to the Bianchi Open Space near San Luis Obispo Creek where they located the 64-year-old man's body. His body had visible injuries, police said, and a homicide investigation began.

Investigators identified a person as a possible person of interest in the man's death. Police said the person, who has not yet been identified, was already in police custody on unrelated charges.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.