Oxnard police investigating shooting of teen

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was found shot late Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Alvarado Street in Oxnard.

Responding police found evidence of a shooting and learned that a teenage boy had been shot in the upper body at the apartment complex. The teen was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle before police arrived on scene.

Evidence was collected and the investigation was handed over the the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

The teen is currently in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting or other crime in the City of Oxnard is urged to call the police department at 805-385-7600. You can also report suspicious activity on the department's website.

Anonymous tips can be made through Ventura County Crime Stoppers.