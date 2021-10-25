Two Santa Maria men arrested after catalytic converter stolen in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men on Thursday after a stolen catalytic converter and illegal firearms were found in their vehicle.

Around 9:20 p.m. that night, deputies responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft from an RV on the 3500 block of Madera Street in Santa Ynez.

Crews were told the theif's vehicle was a small dark-colored Honda sedan that had just left the area.

Just one minute later, a deputy near the scene spotted the Honda in the area of Edison and Highway 154.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the two men inside both identified as Santa Maria residents.

The deputy reported seeing the stolen catalytic converter and an electric hand saw under one of the men's feet in the vehicle.

A search was conducted and deputies discovered an unregistered, short-barreled assault rifle with a 30-round magazine, an unregistered polymer 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 Special. Burglary tools were also reportedly found inside the car along with methamphetamine.

Both men were subsequently arrested and booked into the County's Main Jail for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm, conspiracy, grand theft, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of burglary tools, possession of an assault rifle and impersonating another person.

One man was found to have five misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest which raised his bail to $250,000. The other man was reportedly on active parole and is being held without bail for violating his parole.