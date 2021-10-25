Oxnard woman pleads guilty to automobile insurance fraud

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Monday that an Oxnard woman pled guilty to felony automobile insurance fraud.

39-year-old Paola Serrano held an automobile insurance police with Aspire General Insurance Company in September 2019.

During that time, Serrano let her boyfriend drive her truck despite the fact he was not insured on her policy.

While driving the truck, Serrano's boyfriend was reportedly involved in an accident and Serrano falsely claimed she was driving the vehicle at the time instead of him.

Oxnard police along with the District Attorney's Office conducted an Auto Insurance Fraud investigation during which Serrano admitted she was not the one driving the truth during the crash and had never even been at the scene.

Serrano is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

The district attorney's office said automobile insurance fraud is punishable by up to five years in county jail.