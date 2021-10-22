Oxnard police investigating late night shooting near homeless encampment

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times near a homeless encampment.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. at a dead-end near the intersection of Arcturus Avenue and McWane Boulevard.

Police responded and found a man near a homeless encampment who had been shot multiple times in his lower extremities. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Ventura County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.