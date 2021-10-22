Man arrested for DUI following slippery crash in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police arrested a man for driving under the influence on Friday following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on Main Street at the northbound offramp for Highway 1.

Officers determined a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man exited the highway traveling at speeds too fast for the wet roads after a light rain.

The man reportedly failed to stop for the posted stop sign and crashed into another car that was driving south on Main Street.

The collision caused the second vehicle to spin out of control, throwing a small motorcycle from the bed of the vehicle. That motorcycle ended up striking a third car which was traveling north on Main Street.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported in this incident.

The 22-year-old man who started the chain event was evaluated at the scene and arrested for DUI.

The crash caused both directions of Main Street to be blocked for about one hour while police, fire and tow trucks worked the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.