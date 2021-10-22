Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes against children on Friday.

After months of investigating, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives arrested Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 43, from Lompoc for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years, lewd acts upon a child 14-15 years old, communication with a minor to solicit a sexual act, possession of child pornography and sexual battery.

County Sheriff's detectives s received the report back at the beginning of July.

After their four-month investigation, Sheriff's detectives served a warrant at Ramey's residence on Tuesday.

In their investigation, they found the identities of several additional sexual assault survivors who have reported these assaults dating back as far as the early 2000s throughout Santa Barbara County.

Lewis is being held at the Sheriff’s Main Jail with $200,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives have interviewed numerous survivors but say there may be others who have not been contacted.

Anyone that may have information on additional survivors is encouraged to contact Detective Roy at 805-681-4150 or on the anonymous tipline at 805-681-4171 or by clicking here.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, or STESA. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

Survivors will also have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.



