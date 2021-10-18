Lompoc man arrested for assault with a firearm, threats after road rage incident in Solvang

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lompoc man on Saturday for allegedly pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 7:13 p.m. in Solvang near Mission Drive and Alisal Road.

Deputies said they were told a man was driving a Toyota Tacoma when he pointed a firearm at a person before fleeing the scene.

Deputies searched the surrounding area and spotted a Toyota matching the suspect description in the area of Highway 246 and Purisima Road.

Crews conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and ended up arresting a 27-year-old Lompoc man.

Deputies said they also found a loaded 9mm pistol in the man's possession that had the serial number removed. They said it was loaded with a large-capacity magazine.

The Lompoc man was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an un-serialized firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, criminal threats and assault with a firearm.

The man has since been released after posting $50,000 for bail.