Man in critical condition after Ventura stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. - A man was left in critical condition after a stabbing in Ventura Saturday night.

It happened in the area of West Main Street and Garden Street around 5:08 p.m.

Police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing in progress and responded to the area. The crime scene was located in the parking lot of 96 W. Main Street.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the stabbing victim had been driven away in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was later identified after a 34-year-old Ventura man showed up at Ventura County Medical Center suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.

Police investigated and determined that the wounded man had been involved in a fight, possibly with a group of people, at the intersection when he was ultimately stabbed.

The man underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Reginato at 805-339-4466.