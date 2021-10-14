Months after crash killed 29-year-old, Port Hueneme woman arrested for DUI manslaughter

Crime & Courts

OXNARD, Calif. – A woman involved in a February crash that killed a 29-year-old Oxnard woman has been arrested and now faces manslaughter charges for causing the wreck.

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 4 at the intersection of C Street and Eighth Street.

Oxnard police responded to the crash and found a GMC Envoy driven by 30-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez of Port Hueneme had broadsided the car driven by the 29-year-old. Both women were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The following day, the 29-year-old woman, who was not named, died from her injuries.

Oxnard police continued to investigate the crash and determined that Gonzalez caused the crash after she ran a stop sign. Investigators also determined she was under influence of drugs and alcohol when the crash happened.

On Tuesday, months after the initial crash, Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

She faces possible charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.