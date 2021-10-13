Oxnard man admits to sexually assaulting three family members

Crime & Courts

VENTURA, Calif. – An Oxnard man arrested last May has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children and raping a third.

According to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Nick Langkilde, 43, of Oxnard, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts upon a child and one count of forcible rape of a minor.

Nasarenko said all three victims were members of Langkilde's family.

The Oxnard man admitted that the two instances of lewd acts upon a child involved "substantial sexual conduct."

He was arrested in May 2020, after police responded to reports of alleged sexual abuse of three children at a home on the 400 block of West Yucca Street in Oxnard.

Investigators interviewed the children who reported that they were molested by Langkilde for several years, between 2015 to May 2020.

Langkiled was arrested two days later at a McDonald's in Camarillo. He was booked into jail and held on $5 million bail.

On Wednesday, he admitted to sexually abusing the children and will have to return to court to face his sentence.

He is due in court on Dec. 9 and faces 50 years to life in prison.