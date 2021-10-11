Teen arrested for bringing a handgun to school in Ventura

Crime & Courts

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura teen was arrested Monday morning for bringing a handgun to his high school campus.

Pacific High School in Ventura said its administrators received a call before the start of school from a concerned community member saying a student had been posting on social media about having a gun with him.

The school immediately contacted the School Resource Officer assigned to that campus and within minutes the officer met with administrators to identify the student.

As soon as the 16-year-old boy arrived at school around 8:53 a.m., he was reportedly detained by the officer and school administration.

After a search, the officer found a handgun in the student's possession.

The teen was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a firearm on school grounds and was booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall.

The Ventura Police Department said it understands that situations such as this are concerning to parents, students and the greater community.

Officers want everyone to be aware that the administration of the Ventura Unified School District and the police department are exercising extreme diligence to take all proper actions for the safety of students, faculty and the community.