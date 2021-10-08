Pismo Beach woman arrested after $30K in meth found inside vehicle

Crime & Courts

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in Pismo Beach on Thursday after $30,000 in methamphetamine was found inside her vehicle.

Deputies said they pulled the vehicle over around 4:45 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Dolliver Street.

While speaking with the woman driving the car, deputies said they conducted an investigation which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, crews reported finding a large number of illegal drugs including 6.35 pounds of suspected meth, 5.1 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana, three Suboxone strips and multiple items associated with illegal drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also reported finding a digital scale, additional baggies and some cash in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the estimated street value of the methamphetamine alone was about $30,000.

The 41-year-old Pismo Beach woman was arrested and booked into the SLO County Jail for the possession of methamphetamine for sale and the transportation of methamphetamine for sale.