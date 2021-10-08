Man helps save elderly woman from attempted carjacking in Oxnard

Crime & Courts

OXNARD, Calif. - An elderly woman in Oxnard was saved from an attempted carjacking Friday evening thanks to intervention from a nearby good Samaritan.

Around 4:37 p.m., police said the elderly woman was walking to her vehicle which was parked in a parking lot on the 3700 block of W. Fifth Street when she was approached by a man.

The man reportedly grabbed the woman's keys and demanded her car.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan witness saw the crime in progress and intervened, causing the carjacker to divert his attention and attempt to attack the witness.

During that time, the witness told the elderly woman to get in her car and drive away. The woman listened and drove away from the scene.

The carjacker then attempted to flee the scene on foot, however, the witness go into his vehicle and followed him until the police arrived.

Officers said the suspect was identified out of an infield lineup and arrested for the felony charge of attempted carjacking. He was also determined to have been on parole out of Santa Maria at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.