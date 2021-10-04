Ventura police investigating Sunday stabbing

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 6300 block of Bristol Road in Ventura.

According to VPD, officers arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest and arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unclear at this time.

Officers learned that the man was stabbed during an altercation and his attacker fled the area on foot. He was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30. Police say he's about 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward. You can call the Ventura Police Major Crimes Bureau at 805-339-4444.