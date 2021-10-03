Man arrested for allegedly throwing beer bottles at car, people in Santa Barbara

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a man early Sunday morning for allegedly throwing unopened beer bottles at a vehicle and its passengers.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Anacapa Street around 1:50 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault.

There, they discovered two men had been sitting in a parked car outside SB Liquor and Crafts when a man who appeared to be intoxicated approached them and opened a car door.

The men in the vehicle told the man that this was not an Uber and asked him to leave.

A couple of minutes later the intoxicated man reportedly returned and threw a full bottle of beer through the rear window of the car, breaking it.

The man then attempted to open the car door again and a fight ensued with its passengers.

During the fight, police said the man hit one of the passengers in the head with glass, potentially another full bottle of beer.

The man then fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers searched the area and located the man on East Cota Street where he was arrested without incident.

The passengers from the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.

The man who was arrested was taken to the hospital where he was treated and cleared before going to jail on charges for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.