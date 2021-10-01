Teacher at San Marcos High School arrested on suspicion of sending explicit photos to minor

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The principal of San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara sent an announcement out to student families and staff members on Friday saying a teacher had been arrested for crimes against a minor.

The message says Santa Barbara police notified the school that one of its employees was arrested on charges associated with the online solicitation of a minor.

Police confirmed the identity of the employee as 45-year-old Jarrod M. Bradley who worked as a teacher of AP Physics and marketing as well as a tennis coach at the high school.

Officers said they were contacted by an underage boy on Thursday who said he received inappropriate messages while communicating with a person on a location-based social networking app.

The boy explained receiving messages of a "sexting" nature and eventually receiving explicit photographs from the person. The boy then recognized the man as a teacher at San Marcos.

Santa Barbara Police Detectives, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, contacted Bradley at the high school on Friday and arrested him.

He was booked at the County Main Jail for distributing harmful materials to a minor and communicating with a minor with criminal intent.

This investigation is ongoing.

San Marcos High Principal Kip Glazer said Bradley has been placed on a compulsory leave of absence, effective immediately.

The school district will collaborate with the SB Police Department for this investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Sergeant Larson at 805-897-2347.