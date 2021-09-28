Santa Maria police respond to early morning reports of shootings

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday morning.

At around 2 a.m, police got a call about a shooting north of Main Street and east of Broadway.

Officers responded to the area and spoke to witnesses about the shooting but were unable to locate a suspect or victim.

Several hours later, at about 8:20 a.m., a resident called police about bullets hitting a house.

SMPD arrived on scene at Hermosa and McClelland streets and found bullets and evidence of a shooting.

Again, no victims identified or suspects were identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed either shootings is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.