Man arrested in Paso Robles linked to multiple armed robberies in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A man who was arrested in a Paso Robles shooting investigation on Sunday has now been linked to several armed robberies that took place in Atascadero the same day.

The 20-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested after police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head on the 1000 block of Dorothy Street Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was conscious and able to provide them with some information about the shooting before being taken to the hospital for surgery.

Based on their investigation, officers identified the suspected shooter and located him in San Miguel where he was arrested without incident.

Earlier that same day around 8:56 a.m., Atascadero police responded to a report of a person who was robbed at gunpoint on the 10200 block of El Camino Real.

During their investigation, officers received a call reporting another armed robbery had occurred that morning. Both robbery victims gave police similar suspect descriptions.

Police believed those two incidents were connected to another robbery that occurred Saturday night in Atascadero where a minor was robbed of his backpack and belongings at gunpoint. The minor's suspect description also matched what was provided by Sunday's victims.

Atascadero police believed the suspected robber was still armed and in the area, so a shelter in place order was issued for residents near El Camino Real and El Bordo Sunday morning.

Officers searched a nearby apartment complex but were unable to find the man. The shelter in place was lifted around 3 p.m.

Atascadero police said they have identified the armed robbery suspect as the same 20-year-old man who was arrested in the Paso Robles shooting.

The current condition of the shooting victim is unclear, however, police said his wounds were deemed non-life-threatening.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Atascadero or Paso Robles police departments.