Santa Paula man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend

Crime

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A Santa Paula man will serve 11 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2019.

Jahshua Jarrett, 23, admitted to killing his girlfriend as she attempted to wrestle a gun away from him. According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Jarrett, who was 21 at the time, was planning to take his own life when his girlfriend attempted to intervene.

The 26-year-old woman died after she was shot in the head inside the home the two shared. Jarrett was arrested by the Santa Paula Police Department and originally charged with her murder. He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter back in August.

Jarrett appeared in court this week to receive his sentence. He was sentenced to 11 year in state prison, the maximum sentence.

If you are feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online.