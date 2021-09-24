Atascadero police arrest man who barricaded himself in ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Crime

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was arrested by police after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife and then barricaded himself inside her apartment.

It happened Thursday night in Atascadero.

At around 5:50 p.m., police received a report of a domestic dispute on the 7200 block of Sombrilla Avenue.

Police said a 26-year-old Santa Maria man violated a restraining order and went to the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Police were told that the man was acting erratically, threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife and then went into her apartment and refused to leave.

Atascadero police arrived on scene along with neighboring law enforcement agencies. They evacuated neighboring apartments and set up a perimeter around the apartment.

Police were able to contact the man through the closed door but he refused to surrender.

Eventually, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office sent in its SWAT team to assist. A search and arrest warrant was obtained for the man's arrest and after several hours he was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

He's been identified as Kevin Guevaranayo, 26, of Santa Maria.

Guevaranayo was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he faces possible charges for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violating a restraining order.

The incident is under investigation by the Atascadero Police Department.