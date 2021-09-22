Smart family’s attorney reacts to Paul Flores’ case going to trial

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Attorney James Murphy said Wednesday is a big day for the Smart family.

After years of waiting, they're seeing the case against Paul Flores heading to trial.

“It's about time,” said Murphy.

Murphy believes the evidence already heard during this hearing will go a long way towards getting Paul and Ruben Flores convicted.

He said the timeline of the trial is going to be dictated by how much time the attorneys will need to prepare.

“I got a chance to look at the notes from the judge’s ruling,” said Murphy. “It looks like he hit all the really almost incontestable pieces of evidence. I think it was well-reasoned.”

Murphy is representing the Smart family in their lawsuit against the Flores family.

“It has been on hold for the last 22 years,” said Murphy. “I was a child when that case got stayed, and it remained stayed."

Murphy said he briefly spoke with Denise Smart to congratulate her.

He said the family is celebrating the ruling after waiting for so long.

“If you think about the fact that I got involved with the family about 25 years ago now. They've been trying to obtain justice for their daughter and their family for 25 years. This is truly a momentous day.”

Murphy adds if Paul and Ruben are acquitted, he will not stop until justice is served.

But if they are convicted, he said his job in the civil lawsuit will be done.

“That will be the day that I’ll have a 'Mai Tai,' and celebrate,” said Murphy.