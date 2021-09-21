LA man extradited to Santa Barbara County to face charges for child pornography

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Los Angeles man is in a Santa Barbara County jail awaiting charges for possession and solicitation of child pornography.

Jostin Artiga-Sanchez, 25, was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles after Santa Barbara police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip alleged that Artiga-Sanchez, who was living in Santa Barbara at the time, had used a social media app to receive pornographic photos of an underaged victim.

Detectives began investigating and numerous search warrants were issued with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department. Artiga-Sanchez, who had moved to Los Angeles after the crimes were committed, was located and arrested on Sept. 9.

He was later extradited to Santa Barbara County where he is currently in police custody on a $20,000 bail. A police spokesman said there does not appear to be any additional victims.

The case was investigated by SBPD, NCMEC, and the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Anyone that knows or believes a child is being exploited is urged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2355 or visit the NCMEC tipline online.