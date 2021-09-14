Lompoc man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves two hospitalized

Crime

LOMPOC, Caif. - A 20-year-old Lompoc man is being charged with attempted murder and assault after a weekend shooting left two men hospitalized.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Tuesday that a felony complaint has been filed against Rafael Vivanco, 20, of Lompoc.

Vivanco is charged with two counts of attempted willful, deliberate, premeditated murder and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. In addition, Vivanco faces a special allegation of street terrorism, a special allegation of personal use of a firearm, a special allegation of personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury and a special allegation of a prior strike offense.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Lompoc on the 500 block of North M Street.

At the scene, officers said they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a single, critical gunshot wound.

Police were later notified that another shooting victim showed up at the Lompoc Emergency Room that same night.

Vivanco was arrested after being located a few blocks away from the crime scene with a gun in his possession.

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Santa Maria Superior Court in Department 9 on Sept. 14.