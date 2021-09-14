Deputies arrest Goleta man after bicyclist stabbed multiple times

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man from Goleta on Tuesday after a bicyclist showed up at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital around 2:09 a.m. after a person reportedly rode a bicycle to the hospital while suffering from serious stab wounds.

Deputies investigated the situation and determined that the stabbing had taken place near Highway 217.

The stabbing suspect was ultimately identified as a 32-year-old Goleta man.

Deputies searched and found the man in the Old Town Goleta area around 4:42 a.m. They said he was arrested without further incident in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Mandarin Drive.

The man was booked at the County Main Jail for attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

Deputies said the stabbing victim is expected to recover.