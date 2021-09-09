Oxnard police arrest man after two pounds of fentanyl, nearly $100k in cash found in home

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a man on Wednesday after a large quantity of fentanyl, nearly $100,000 in cash and several loaded firearms were found in his home.

Officers with the Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into a 45-year-old Oxnard man in August after they suspected he may be involved in fentanyl sales within the city.

During the investigation, detectives said they developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the man's home.

On Wednesday, around 3:50 p.m., detectives along with Oxnard K9 Unit Leo served the search warrant at a home on the 200 block of East Ash Street.

There, K9 Leo searched the property and located more than two pounds of fentanyl in a bedroom.

Additionally, more than $95,000 in cash and two loaded firearms were found.

Officers said, based on information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount of fentanyl found made up more than 500,000 lethal doses.

The Oxnard man was arrested and faces felony narcotics sales charges. He was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.