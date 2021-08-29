Oxnard man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash off HWY 101 in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested an Oxnard resident after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Saturday night.

Police said around 11:40 p.m., a sergeant attempted to pull over a white SUV that was reportedly driving recklessly on Victoria Avenue.

The driver did not pull over and drove northbound onto the 101 freeway at high speeds.

Officers said they followed the car which exited the freeway at Telephone Road before crashing into a tree at Telephone and Copland Drive.

Police moved in and immediately arrested the driver and solo occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Oxnard man.

Officers said the man was not injured and determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He faces charges for evading police and DUI.