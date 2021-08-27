Lompoc police investigating 53rd shooting in 2021

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is investigating another shooting this week. It's the 53rd shooting reported in the city this year.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday evening on the 200 block of North K Street.

Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired and were able to find evidence of a shooting but no victim or shooter.

The investigation is ongoing and police are following leads to determine if this shooting is connected to two previous shootings that occured late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.