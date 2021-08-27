Lompoc man arrested on gun, assault charges

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. – A Lompoc man was taken into custody Friday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on his neighbor and then hid from sheriff's deputies.

On Thursday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office responded to the 600 block of Moonglow Road in Vandenberg Village. Deputies learned that a 50-year-old Lompoc man drove to the residence, parked in the driveway and then pulled a gun on the homeowner. The homeowner said the man, who lives nearby, made wild accusations and threats before taking off in his car, narrowly hitting the homeowner and sideswiping a parked car.

The man then returned to his own home on the 600 block of Carina Drive. Sheriff's deputies surrounded the man's home and called for him to surrender. After several failed attempts to contact him, a judge approved a search and arrest warrant to breach the home.

At around 11:55 p.m., deputies made entry into the man's home to discover he was not inside. Law enforcement searched the property and recovered a loaded "ghost gun" inside the home. The gun, which is believed to have been the one the man had pointed at his neighbor, had no serial number.

The following day around 8:20 a.m, sheriff's deputies were dispatched again to the man's home after neighbors reported seeing the man. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to take the man into custody on an outstanding warrant.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail where he awaits charges for assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, and making threats. He's being held on $250,000 bail.