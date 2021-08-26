Lompoc police investigating after 2 hospitalized in shootings

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police believe these shootings may be gang-related.

The first shooting took place around 9:40 p.m. om the 500 block of North N Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting and located a 27-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Several hours later at around 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched for reports of another shooting on the 200 block of North K Street. Police found a 22-year-old man who was also shot in the leg. He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries that were not believes to be life-threatening.

Police say both shootings appear to be gang-related but it's unclear at this time if they are related. No arrests have been made.

“It’s unknown if both shootings are related at this time," said SGT. Sergio Arias. "That is still under investigation."

These are the 51st and 52nd shootings in Lompoc this year.

Anyone with information about these shootings is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.