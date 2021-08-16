Templeton man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography charges involving toddlers, infants

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday for two child pornography offenses, some involving very young victims.

53-year-old James Davolt of Templeton was sentenced after pleading guilty on June 4 to receiving and distributing child pornography.

While pleading guilty, Davolt admitted that he used email to receive and share the child porn. When special agents with the FBI examined his computers and email accounts, they reported finding about 738 images and 204 videos depicting child pornography, some of which involving the sexual abuse of toddlers and infants.

Prosecutors argued that some of the images showed children under the age of two being used for sexual acts. Other images allegedly portrayed sadistic or masochistic sexual conduct involving children.

The FBI agents also reported finding chat messages dating back to 2009 where Davolt chatted with women in the Philippines and requested child pornography videos as well as the sexual exploitation of children over webcam.

“Even more troubling, [Davolt] bragged about how he previously had sex with children while visiting the Philippines (which defendant, in fact, traveled to on 12-13 occasions) and made plans to have sex with children in an upcoming visit,” stated a memorandum filed by prosecutors.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court and quoted in the sentencing memorandum, the mother of one victim said her daughter suffered from “prolonged major trauma” that will affect “her mind for the rest of her life.”

This case was investigated by the FBI.