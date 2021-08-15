Oxnard police searching for suspected shooter in city’s 10th homicide this year

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is searching for a suspected shooter after a man died early Sunday morning from a gunshot wound.

This incident is considered the tenth homicide to take place in the City of Oxnard this year.

Police said they were dispatched along with city firefighters to the home of a possible stabbing victim at the 700 block of South E Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said they immediately responded to the home when they learned the victim, a 45-year-old Oxnard resident, was being transported to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the man passed away from his wounds after arriving at the hospital. Police have not yet released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

During their investigation, detectives determined the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. Police are now seeking help from the public with any information, pictures or video relating to the homicide.

To upload media directly to investigators online, click here. Police said all submissions are logged into the police department's digital evidence system, but no contact information is stored so community members can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can contact Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

As a reminder, the City of Oxnard said it offers a reward of $10,000 to anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for committing homicides within the city.