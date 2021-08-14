Oxnard police investigate after finding marijuana products in unlicensed business

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are investigating after locating marijuana and THC products inside a business that is currently not licensed to sell them.

Officers with the Oxnard Central Business District conducted a business check at Oxnard Novelties on the 100 block of E. Fifth Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

During this check, police said they found what appeared to be marijuana packaging materials and THC vape pens. THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol is the main compound responsible for marijuana's physiological effects and is extracted from marijuana to create the vape pens.

Detectives with the Oxnard Police Drug Enforcement Unit then responded to investigate the business.

During their investigation, detectives spoke with an employee and learned that the business was converting into a marijuana dispensary, however, police said the business was not licensed to sell tobacco, marijuana or THC products.

During a search of the business, detectives said they located a large quantity of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, more THC vape pens and cartridges and THC infused edible candy. Crews also said they located packaging material and "Medical Marijuana" labels.

The investigation into this illegal marijuana dispensary is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this business or other criminal activity contact the police department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.